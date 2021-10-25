Alumni, Former Employees, and Community Partners Attend Special Event

An uncertain weather forecast couldn’t dampen the enthusiasm of those attending the 50th Anniversary Homecoming and Ribbon Cutting Event at Eastern Shore Community College on Friday, October 22. The opportunity to finally make the new Academic Building official was combined with tours of the campus, demonstrations by faculty and students and a corn hole tournament.

Enlarged photographs from the last 50 years were at every corner as attendees reminisced and reunited. While guests enjoyed student-led tours of the new building, they voted on their favorite door decorations prepared by ESCC Clubs to commemorate the 50th Anniversary.

A second ribbon cutting was held earlier in the day to celebrate the debut of ESCC’s On-Campus Food Pantry, a partnership with the Eastern Shore of Virginia Food Bank, and a continuation of the school’s on-going efforts in addressing food insecurities.

The day concluded with the ribbon cutting ceremony, overseen by ESCC President Jim Shaeffer. Shaeffer introduced George McMath of Onley, who shared some history as a community member involved in the early days of Eastern Shore Community College joining the Virginia Community College System in 1971.

Adam James of Taylor Bank provided some words as the lead sponsor of the event. He was followed by SGA President Kelsey Killmon who presented a 50th Anniversary resolution by the club.

ESCC community partners NASA Wallops Island were represented for the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Mr. Dennis Andrucyk (Center Director of NASA Goddard Space Flight Center) and Dave Pierce (Director of NASA Goddard/ Wallops Flight Facility). Both spoke of the importance of ESCC students in future opportunities at the Goddard Flight Facility.

Retiring Chancellor of the VCCS, Glenn DuBois was recognized and spoke on the history and future of ESCC. Both of these subjects were also addressed by ESCC VP Dr. Patrick Tompkins as he was joined by student ambassadors for the burial of a time capsule.

The ribbon cutting was overseen by Dr. Shaeffer, Dr. Tompkins, Chancellor DuBois, ESCC Foundation Board Member Jeremy McLean, and ESCC Advisory Board Member Ray Wood. ESCC will continue to celebrate the 50th Anniversary with the next event scheduled for January 28, 2022 with the ESCC Foundation Oyster Roast.