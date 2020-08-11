The Northampton County School Board and Northampton County Board of Supervisors have sparred more than a few times over the past several years over whether or not to build a new high school.

A referendum will be on the November ballot to add a one cent tax to certain items purchased in Northampton County which would go directly to improvements to the school infrastructure.

An organizational meeting is being planned to gather support for Wednesday evening in the Northampton County High School Cafeteria. It will begin at 6:30 PM.

