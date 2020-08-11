The Rebuild VA Grant Fund is a program to help small businesses and non-profits whose normal operations were disrupted by COVID-19, including restaurants, brick and mortar retail, exercise and fitness facilities, personal care and personal grooming services, entertainment and public amusement establishments, and campgrounds.
Businesses and non-profits that are approved for a Rebuild VA grant may receive up to 3 times their average monthly eligible expenses up to a maximum of $10,000.
Funding can be used for:
- Payroll Support
- Mortgage payments, rent and utilities
Principal and interest payments for any business loans from national or state-chartered banking, services and loan institutions, or credit unions, that were incurred before or during the emergency
- Eligible personal protective equipment, cleaning and disinfecting materials.
The application can be found at : https://www.governor.virginia.gov/rebuildva/