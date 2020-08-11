The Rebuild VA Grant Fund is a program to help small businesses and non-profits whose normal operations were disrupted by COVID-19, including restaurants, brick and mortar retail, exercise and fitness facilities, personal care and personal grooming services, entertainment and public amusement establishments, and campgrounds.

Businesses and non-profits that are approved for a Rebuild VA grant may receive up to 3 times their average monthly eligible expenses up to a maximum of $10,000.

Funding can be used for:

Payroll Support

Mortgage payments, rent and utilities

Principal and interest payments for any business loans from national or state-chartered banking, services and loan institutions, or credit unions, that were incurred before or during the emergency

Eligible personal protective equipment, cleaning and disinfecting materials.

The application can be found at : https://www.governor.virginia.gov/rebuildva/