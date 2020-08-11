The Accomack-Northampton Pregnancy Center has been awarded the 2020-2021 Respect Life Grant in the amount of $11,000. The grant is awarded by the Catholic Diocese of Richmond to organizations like the ANPC which offer life affirming services to their community. The grant will help fund the ANPC’s Positive Parenting Program, a marketing campaign, and enable the organization to become a Certified Reproductive Grief Care Center. The pregnancy center is located across from Walmart in Onley and offers free and confidential pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, parenting classes and much more. For more information, visit womenspregnancysupport.org.
.