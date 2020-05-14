Today the town of Onley polled council members and passed (6-0) the decision to side ask Governor Ralph Northam to delay Phase One reopening of the town for two more weeks.

Earlier Thursday, Onancock voted 3-2 to continue with Governor Northam’s plan as scheduled after Accomack County voted 5-4 Wednesday night to ask for the Governor to delay Phase One for two more weeks.

As of 2:50 PM Thursday, Governor Northam has not responded to the request of Accomack County.

“The numbers are still increasing and private test results have not been reported,” said the town of Onley Mayor Matt Hart. “My stance on this issue is very clear. The health and well-being of our public is our number one priority, reopening our businesses is important but it shouldn’t come with great health risk. I hope and pray that over the next two weeks we see COVID-19 cases decrease substantially.”

