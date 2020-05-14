The Onancock Town Council voted not to join Accomack County in extending phase 0 for two more weeks. The council voted 3-2 to allow the Phase 1 lifting of restrictions to begin tomorrow. The action will allow local restaurants to begin to serve customers at their outdoor facilities while still not allowing service indoors. The restaurants will continue offering take out meals. Councilman Bob Bloxom said that it is up to each individual to decide whether or not to patronize local businesses and those decisions are best left to those individuals as opposed to a government entity.

Meanwhile Onley voted Tuesday afternoon to extend the phase 0 regulations for two more weeks. The Onley Town Council voted 6-0 to continue restrictions on the town’s businesses.

