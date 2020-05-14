1.Galvanized boat trailer for a 12-16 foot Skiff, 2 bunks, 2 new tires and rims, bearing buddies, $300. 1 ton engine lift, like new, used twice, $75. 757-787-1358

2. LF refrigerator, in good condition. 757-387-7742

3. 8N Ford Tractor, $1,000. 2 axle car trailer with title, $900. 443-783-9031

4. TV antenna, $20. 757-709-8045

5. Kenmore Elite dishwasher, Stainless Steel VGC $250. 3 cushion couch, $100, like new . 3 flat screen TV’s, like new, best offer ( not smart TV). Call or text 757-894-4199

6. Looking for a shed in good condition. 757-894-1696

7. Looking for lot to buy with septic for mobile home. Guitar with case $75. Call 757-894-1233

8. 2004 Toyota Camry, blue, 4 door. 757-824-5086 for prices

9. Bike. 757-709-2406

10. 8 foot truck cap, full fiberglass, $150 OBO. 16 HP DNR chipper shredder, on trailer, $800 OBO. 757-665-6623

11. 2,800 PSI power washer, 8 HP Briggs Motor, $150, perfect condition. K&N cold air induction kit for Chevy 1500 for 2000-2007, $225. 757-710-3819

12. 2 old Kenmore upright freezers, both run and work, good for a garage. 6 HP Honda engine on a broken power washer, $100. 757-787-1574

13.Lincoln penny set of 4 coins from 2009, in memory of Lincoln’s 200th Birthday, $3. 757-442-4252 will mail them

14. LF someone to clean gutters in Onancock. 804-426-1430

15. Free sofa. 757-787-3468

16. 2003 Toyota Camry for sale, AC, power windows, locks, high mileage, $2,000 OBO. 757-710-4066

17. 2 spinner elite bikes, just like the Y, $200 each. 15 gallon 12 volt, spray tank, never used, still in box, $75. 3 brick propane heater, 18k BTU, on wheels, never used, $100. 757-787-8087

