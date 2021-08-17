A person is dead and two other people are seriously hurt following a weekend crash on .Lankford Highway near Parksley.

Virginia State Police say the accident happened Sunday, August 15 around 8:30 p.m. on Lankford Highway (Route 13), south of Evans Road in Parksley.

Troopers say that based on a preliminary investigation, a Ford Explorer was traveling south on Route 13 when it hit a pedestrian who was trying to cross the roadway. The SUV then ran off the road and into an embankment, where it overturned.

The pedestrian, 43-year-old Abel Antonio Morales-Perez of Parksley, died at the scene. Two people inside the SUV, Sain Wilson and Rergisma Wilmer, both suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and were airlifted to Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, Maryland.

State Police continue to investigate the accident.