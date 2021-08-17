The Eastern Shore continues to see another wave of COVID-19.

Since last Tuesday, Accomack County has reported a total of 67 additional COVID-19 test positives, with the highest daily total(15) being reported on Friday, August 13. 10 total COVID hospitalizations have been reported in Accomack in the same time frame

In Northampton, 13 total test positives have been reported in the past week with one additional hospitalization. The highest daily report for test positives was Sunday, with five.

Neither County reported any new COVID-19 deaths in the past week.

According to the Riverside Medical Group, projections indicate the COVID-19 metrics for the Eastern Shore will continue to rise into early September before falling again.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, in the Eastern Health District, which includes the Tidewater cities, the Middle Peninsula and the Northern Neck and the Eastern Shore 99.3% of the test positives were individuals who were not fully vaccinated. Nine tenths of one percent of the test positives in the Eastern District were breakthrough cases.

.