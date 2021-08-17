- 19ft galvanized boat trailer as is tow able like it sits $150 no title, Coleman electric start generator comes with new carb in the box on wheels $250 obo. FREE 24 FT DIAMETER ABOVE GROUND POOL HOLDING WATER, YOU PUMP IT OUT TAKE IT APART AND HAUL IT. NO PUMP OR FILTER. CALL 757-710-8606
- L/f 18 ft car trailer decent shape can need some work need asap 6097804960
- I have 2 brand new queen size bed frames along with 2 brand new mattresses for sale. All items are still in boxes and never opened. Prices are to be discussed upon calling. SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY!!! 7573872473
- Looking for used 19 to 21 horsepower motor to fit a John Deere D120 42″ cut. Leave message 7577878455
- LG 37 inch high def TV w/remote perf cond. best offer 7577099507
- LF 1-2 bedroom house or apartment for rent in the Eastern Shore of Virginia. Contact 973 997 1208.
- All free. Stack of lumber approximately 30 pieces 2x6s and 2x4s. Two sets concrete steps (4 steps and 3 steps). Small two-wheel trailer with 4 ft x 5 ft wooden body 7578941114
- Punching bag with chains, Yards of tulle fabric, Large container matchbox cars and you trucks, Call or text for prices 7577100132
- Clothes dryer works and ready, giving away for free. 6077817
- Craftsman riding mower 42 inch cut $350 7104905
- Utility trailer 7 by 4 foot with clear title 7577877969
- Lf a twin size bed with mattress 7575056456
- 2005 gallant, does not run but has a lot of new parts, asking $1000 or best offer. 7576077664
Mercedes benz 19 inch alloy wheels matching set has center cap and lug nuts with 4 mounted tires and 2 additional tires $750 or best offer, Steel chainsaw needs repairs 18 inches $150, Other steel products like saws and weed eaterS 7577101490
Fully contained hotdog cart, Antique or newer furniture 6948625
125 feet 2r copper graded wire 7578943742
38 foot 4 season camper for rent 2 bedrooms very nice $800 a month with utilities, Lf someone hay a field 7578943007
- COVID-19
- Local News
- Weather
- Swap Shop
- Community
- Shopping Show
- Submissions
- About WESR
- On Demand
Select Page