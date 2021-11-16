The Onancock water tower in undergoing normal interior and exterior coating and painting. This should be done every ten years.

This project requires the tower to be drained. When the tower is drained, pressure release valves are located throughout town on fire hydrants.

Normally, water pressure is managed by the tower. When the tower is drained, the pressure is managed with well pumps and the pressure release valves.

We are about to try to reduce the water pressure manually to prevent excess water from discharging from the valves.

We are monitoring the pressure closely as we make these adjustments and will make every effort to keep the pressure at the highest possible and reduce the water waste.

If pressure drops, it will be temporary.