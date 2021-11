Funeral services for Broaddus James Hall of Bloxom will be conducted from the chapel of the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home on Thursday at 2, with The Reverend Will Sloan officiating. Interment will follow in the Groton’s Cemetery. There will be a visitation at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.

.