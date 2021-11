MORNING GOLD: Still rolling thoughts around in my mind about kindness, I shared a quote from Jane Goodall and a song I discovered today from Nancy La Mott called We Can Be Kind.So many things I can't controlSo many hurts that happen everydaySo many heartaches that pierce the soulSo much pain that won't ever go awayHow do we make it better?How do we make it through?What can we doWhen there's nothing we can do?We can be kindWe can take care of each otherWe can remember that deep down insideWe all need the same thingsAnd maybe we'll findIf we are there for each otherThat together we'll weatherWhatever tomorrow may bringNobody really wants to fightNobody really wants to go to warIf everyone wants to make things rightWhat are we always fighting for?Does nobody want to see it?Does nobody understand?The power to healIs right here in our handWe can be kindWe can take care of each otherWe can remember that deep down insideWe all need the same thingsAnd maybe we'll findIf we are there for each otherThat together we'll weatherWhatever tomorrow may bringAnd it's not enough to talk about itNot enough to sing a songWe must walk the walk about itYou and I, do or die, we've got to try to get alongWe can be kindWe can take care of each otherWe can remember that deep down insideWe all need the same thingsAnd maybe we'll findIf we are there for each otherThat together we'll weatherWhatever tomorrow may bringAnd maybe we'll findTrue peace of mindIf we always rememberWe can be kind