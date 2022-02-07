- 9mm compact pistol in box with holster and box of ammo $250.00 757-387-0914
- Propane heater for sale for small home of garage 757-331-1911
- Silver candle holder $200, 2 20lb propane tanks $15, 2 3/4 ton pick up beds 990-5849
- Kitchen table w/4 chairs $75, woodworking bench $65, 100 children’s books $20 894-0823
- LF a pick up 2000 up 757-505-2611
- 2004 Chevy Silverado p/u $1,900 302-519-1311
- Vintage local advertising for sale 787-4537
- LF 8 lug wheels for a Chevy pick up, LF mid 70’s Corvette, 1997 Dodge Dakota p/u $800 824-5823
- LF Ford Jubilee tractor 757-709-4287
