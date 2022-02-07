  1. 9mm compact pistol in box with holster and box of ammo $250.00  757-387-0914
  2. Propane heater for sale for small home of garage  757-331-1911
  3. Silver candle holder $200, 2  20lb propane tanks $15, 2 3/4 ton pick up beds  990-5849
  4. Kitchen table w/4 chairs $75, woodworking bench $65, 100 children’s books $20 894-0823
  5. LF a pick up 2000 up  757-505-2611
  6. 2004 Chevy Silverado p/u  $1,900  302-519-1311
  7. Vintage local advertising for sale  787-4537
  8. LF 8 lug wheels for a Chevy pick up, LF mid 70’s Corvette, 1997 Dodge Dakota p/u $800 824-5823
  9. LF Ford Jubilee tractor  757-709-4287