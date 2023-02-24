Onancock Main Street (OMS) announced the addition of Lisa Fiege to the OMS board.

Feige worked for the Town of Onancock for eight years, eventually serving as director of administration. Prior to moving to Virginia in 2012, she worked with a non-profit specializing in juvenile justice and early childhood education advocacy, and also was legislative assistant for FL State Senator J.D. Alexander. She currently works with her husband while homeschooling their daughter.

Feige also is treasurer of the Eastern Shore Coalition Against Domestic Violence and serves on the Onancock Farmers & Artisans Market board. She holds a master’s degree in political science from Florida State University.

Feige joins seven other board members for OMS, which is part of the Virginia Main Street Program. OMS is a volunteer-driven, nonprofit organization that works to develop and sustain Onancock’s historic downtown as a vital economic, cultural, recreational, and residential center for the community. OMS works in partnership with community and business stakeholders and the Town of Onancock to ensure the downtown not only grows but thrives.

To read more about OMS, go to www.ExperienceOnancock.com