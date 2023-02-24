The Kiwanis Club of Accomack is seeking nominations from the community for the 2023 Kiwanis President’s Scholarship. Two scholarships, one to a graduating high school senior and one to a returning college student, in the amount of $500 each, will be awarded to deserving individuals pursuing an undergraduate or vocational degree program. The recipient may use the award to offset any costs of higher education, such as tuition, books, childcare and transportation.

The focus of the scholarships is based on one of the key Kiwanis principles, “serving children, one child and one community at a time.

The scholarship monies are allocated as part of the Club’s responsibility to serve the local community. The funds are raised from community activities which include the annual craft show held each November.

The Kiwanis Club of Accomack seeks to reward individuals who have shown special “passion” for community service and children. The club recognizes that this community service may have occurred under difficult situations related to family, employment, school and other circumstances. The scholarship committee will consider service, leadership and need.

Nominations are welcomed from anyone in the community. Nomination forms can be obtained at the Book Bin, or by emailing [email protected]. Nomination deadline is May 1, 2023.

Celebrating 50 years of service in 2023, the Kiwanis Club of Accomack is part of Kiwanis International, a global service organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the world one child and one community at a time. The Kiwanis Club of Accomack through proceeds from the annual craft show contributes to more than two dozen local organizations focusing on children and families. Club meetings are held the first and third Wednesday at 7:45 a.m. and the fifth Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. at the Sage Restaurant in Onley. Visitors are welcome. For more information about the Kiwanis Club of Accomack, contact club president, Connie Campbell at 757-442-4427.