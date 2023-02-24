By Linda Cicoira

A Parksley man who shot his brother-in-law during an argument in 2021 was given a suspended sentence Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court and is prohibited from having contact with his sister and her husband and immediate family.

Twenty-five-year-old Ulialdo Galindo Aguilar-Meji, of Parks Road, used a Spanish interpreter to participate in the proceeding. Judge W. Revell Lewis sentenced him to four years in prison for unlawfully wounding 30-year-old Edvin Gonzalez. All but the three and a half months Aguilar-Meji had already served in jail was suspended.

The judge also ordered the defendant to be on supervised probation for two years and not consume alcohol during that time. He was placed on good behavior for five years.

The defendant made his plea as part of a bargaining agreement with Commonwealth’s Attorney Spencer Morgan. He was initially charged with malicious wounding, shooting at an occupied dwelling, use of a firearm in the wounding, and reckless handing of a firearm. In exchange for the plea, Morgan reduced the malicious wounding charge and agreed not to prosecute the other charges. The agreement did not include a recommendation for punishment.

Gonzalez, was shot in the leg and torso after a night of where the two were drinking and shooting for recreation and got into an argument.

Defense lawyer Tucker Watson said his client admitted to the shooting. He moved to the Shore just before the incident occurred. He is employed and “found to be a very valuable asset,” said Watson. “He wants to do good, focus on his work and continue to support his son … He has learned an important lesson.”

.