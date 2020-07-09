1. LF shiatsu puppy. 443-783-7269 in Pocomoke City

2. Golds Gym Treadmill, very good condition, $75 OBO. 757-387-0859

3. Ladder racks that will fit any type of van, heavy duty, adjustable, $50. Parts for a van with a v6 motor, guaranteed to run, $200 OBO. LF TV and DVD player, for cheap with remote. LF 2 single bed mattresses, for cheap or donation. 757-710-1489

4. Lost: checkbook, lost in Onley Onancock area, has a blue cover. 757-999-0083

5. Wood working equipment, 25 bar clamps, most are 4 foot, some 3 foot, some 2 foot, most are aluminum, professional grade, $250 for all or will sell separately, all in good shape. 4 inch joiner with stand, old, great shape, $100 or so. 757-894-0823

6. Want to buy nice shotgun or pistol want to buy local hand carved decoys have some old pine flooring and other woods stored in barn loft for sale call for info and also items in barn and other building have to come take a look. 757-387-7506

7. LF 10 pound bar bell weight plates. 703-232-0258

8. Six foot sofa and matching arm chair. Light tan textured plaid fabric. $125 obo.

Rattan chair (oversized) and ottoman. Thick cushions with very light blue seashell design. $30. Lazy Boy recliner with extending foot rest. Dark tan. Free, with purchase of either of the above. Cat tree. Tan. Free. 757-824-0236

9. LF someone to remove 50 or so stumps of small trees. 443-527-2281 in Melfa

10. LF dual band wireless modem router for internet, need modem router combo. 757-999-0083

11. 1979 Mercury Marquis, $400. 757-709-1211

12. Twin size headboard, $12. Queen size headboard, $12, both are real wood, not particle board. 757-710-1025

13. 2 aluminum garage doors, 7×9, new rails, all hardware, best reasonable offer. 757-787-3493

14. Ironman inversion table, $150. 757-693-3109

