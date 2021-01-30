In Saturday’s report from the Virginia Department of Health, the Eastern Shore reported a total of 9 new test positives for the coronavirus. All 9 were reported to be from Accomack County. There were no new hospitalizations or deaths reported in either county.

Virginia reported 4309 test positives in Saturday’s report.

To date. Accomack County has administered 2820 first doses of Covid vaccine. 288 second doses have been administered in Accomack. In Northampton, 1415 first doses of the vaccine have been administered. Northampton has administered 110 second doses.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports 2632 Covid-19 patients are currently hospitalized statewide and there are 3130 available beds at this time.