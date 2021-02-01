Small Business Champion and conservative political outsider Pete Snyder announced today he is running for Governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Snyder said, “My entire career has been about building businesses, creating new industries, and disrupting the status quo. Virginia is in the middle of the worst crisis we’ve faced in over 100 years, and quite simply, our leaders have failed us. Our schools are closed; small businesses are fighting for their lives and our streets and neighborhoods are less safe. I’m running for Governor because we can’t expect the career politicians in Richmond and power-hungry political retreads to pull us out of this mess. I have the real world experience to get us back on our feet and help Virginia lead again.”

Pete started his first company, New Media Strategies, the first social media marketing company in the country, when he was 26 years old. Over the years, as an angel capital investor and CEO of Disruptor Capital, Pete has helped found and grow many small businesses in Virginia and across the country.

Snyder, who has been a World Championship level certified BBQ judge, is the proud owner of Pete’s Pig Rig, the most infamous BBQ smoker in the Commonwealth. He and his wife Burson, his six-year-old daughter Bee, and their puppies Willie and Waylon live in Charlottesville, Virginia.

