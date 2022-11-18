Pictured: Malakai Harmanson hits the bank shot on his first try to break ground for the YMCA’s newest building on the Northampton campus.

The Northampton County YMCA broke ground on its newest addition to the campus in Cape Charles. This time, a new gymnasium with a basketball court and event center.

The initial construction of the fitness center was fully funded by the time they had opened the doors. Now 17 months later, the second phase of construction is set to begin.

Various speakers addressed the crowd, including Northampton High School Varsity Basketball Coach Wayne Bell and Reverend Russell Goodrich, who gave a brief history of the property.

The ground breaking was different than most. Instead of shovels piercing the ground for a photo opportunity, two young men, Robert Easter and Malakai Harmanson each took a shot at a YMCA basketball hoop, and both hit their shots.

The construction of the new building is expected to be finished by Memorial Day Weekend of 2023. Currently 50% of the funds needed have been raised.

.

YMCA of South Hampton Roads CEO Anthony Walters Coach Wayne Bell Reverend Russell Goodrich

.