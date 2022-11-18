The Accomack County Board of Supervisors voted following a closed session Wednesday night to accept an agreement between the County and the Cincinnati Insurance Company to procure the Landmark Corporation to complete the new Eastern Shore Public Library.

Landmark agrees to have a full-time superintendent onsite during active construction activity ho later than December 5. The parties agreed that the remaining work on the building will be substantially complete no later than 120 days following December 5 but that could be extended due to factors outside the control of Landmark. The final completion of the project can be no longer than 30 days after substantial completion which would put the final completion of the project sometime in mid to late June.

The County will retain $225,000 in contractor liquidated damages stemming from past delays and agreed upon in prior agreements.

The project has been beset with delays due to supply chain issues as a result of the COVID pandemic and problems with the original contractor RH Contracting.

County Administrator Mike Mason called the agreement “very fair for both parties”. Mason said that construction will resume soon.