The 5th annual Fairways for Fire Fighters Golf Tournament raised over $20,000 to benefit the Onancock Volunteer Fire Department Friday, July 9 at the Eastern Shore Yacht and Country Club.

Tournament organizer Adam James said the support from the community and sponsors this year was incredible, adding a big assist to the staff at ESY&CC.

“The staff at the Eastern Shore Yacht and Country Club went above and beyond to make this fundraiser happen,” said James. “For the maintenance team to hit the course at 6 a.m. after Tropical Storm Elsa and continue working non-stop until tee time at noon made for an incredible experience. There was nothing but excitement around the club that day. I can not say enough about how great a shape the course was in due to the country club’s maintenance team.”

A field of 27 teams competed in the tournament with the State Farm team of Andre Elliott, John T. Williams Jr., Jamie Nails and Keith Lilliston emerging as the top team.

“Without a doubt, the 5th Annual Fairways for Firefighters golf tournament was a huge success, and we appreciate everyone’s support from the players to the sponsors to the volunteers who helped make it happen,” concluded James.

Tournament organizer Adam James speaks to the 27 teams participating in the 5th annual Fairways for Fighters Golf Tournament to benefit the Onancock Vol. Fire Dept. shortly before the noon tee off on Friday, July 9.. The grounds crew at the Eastern Shore Yacht and Country Club worked for six hours that morning to get the course ready after Tropical Storm Elsa blew through the previous night.

.