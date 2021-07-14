1.1996 4.3 liter V6 engine $300, 1996 Suzuki Sidekick, $1,500, call for details 757-693-1450

2.LF overhead projector in good condition 757-442-4251

3.LF 1997 Chevy Astro, must have motor and wiring harness intact 757-694-8649

4.Large steamer trunk from Hudson Valley, New York $50, carpenter’s large wood tool box, black walnut $50, children’s Schwinn tricycle $30 757-387-7506

5.2006 Hyundai Sonata, runs & drives $2,600 443-523-5741

6.Ashley Furniture sofa w/ chaise, brown, great condition $125 757-894-8121

7.LF geese to add to an existing flock 757-710-3192

8.LF help removing a truck/trailer load of limbs & brush, willing to pay $20 an hour 402-979-6864

9.North Star 2hp electric pressure washer, not working, uses 20amp outlet $40 757-695-0294

10.Heavy duty office desk $100, metal four drawer filing cabinet $50, tall wooden bookshelf $100 434-270-2840

11.Ham Radio equipment, slide projector, Over 100 golf balls 757-414-0429

12.8x10ft shed w/ vinyl siding 757-824-5695

13.Chest type deep freezer in excellent condition $275 410-629-9592 call after 4 P.M.

14.LF older model 27in TV 757-693-7339

15.GE Washer $50 757-377-3689

16.LF 3 bedroom home in Accomac County 757-894-9591

17.LF Honda CRV 757-414-0074

18.LF deck for a troybilt Lawnmower 757-709-9458

19.sound system $150, bass amp $75, and music stand $25302-841-9248

20.LF senior housing, 1-2 bedroom house or apartment, preferably within price range of $750 a month 973-997-1208

21.15hp 2 cycle Johnson outboard motor, short shaft w/ fuel line & 6gal tank $300 757-442-4605

22.4 tires, brand new 245-50-17 757-694-7607

23.LF handymans or carpenter 757-894-0113

24.3x & 4x t-shirts $8 apiece 757-469-4529

25.410-913-7413 coffee table w/ end tables & lamps, in mint condition, misc items to give away

26.LF automobile for donation 757-718-6208