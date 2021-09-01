The Northampton Treasurers Office and the Comissioner of Revenue’s Office are closed Wednesday. September 1, Thursday. Sept 2 and Friday September 3 for staff training on the new tax software. The offices will re open as usual on Tuesday September 7.
Coastal Flood Warning Beach Hazard Warnings in effect for Accomack Couney - Shore Daily NewsCOASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR ACCOMACK COUNTY FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM EDT THURSDAY... ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... For the Coast...