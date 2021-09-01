Funeral service for Mrs. Oneeda Wessells of Melfa, Virginia will be held Saturday at 1:00 PM at Wharton’s cemetery, Parksley, Va. with Rev. Percell Weidgeon, Jr. officiating. Family and friends may view at the cemetery. Burial will be held in Wharton’s Cemetery, Parksley, Va. Arrangements by Williams & Wharton Funeral Home, Accomac, Va.