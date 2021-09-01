Funeral service for Mrs. Oneeda Wessells of Melfa, Virginia will be held Saturday at 1:00 PM at Wharton’s cemetery, Parksley, Va. with Rev. Percell Weidgeon, Jr. officiating. Family and friends may view at the cemetery. Burial will be held in Wharton’s Cemetery, Parksley, Va. Arrangements by Williams & Wharton Funeral Home, Accomac, Va.
Related Posts
Otha Collier
January 11, 2019
Roy Edward Shreaves of Bloxom
June 14, 2020
Jonnie Weathers
January 11, 2018
Donald Smith
January 28, 2019
Local Conditions
September 1, 2021, 7:02 pm
Partly sunny
82°F
82°F
18 mph
real feel: 88°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 80%
wind speed: 18 mph S
wind gusts: 25 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:33 am
sunset: 7:32 pm
30 minutes ago
Coastal Flood Warning Beach Hazard Warnings in effect for Accomack Couney - Shore Daily NewsCOASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR ACCOMACK COUNTY FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM EDT THURSDAY... ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... For the Coast...