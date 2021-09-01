Service for Mr. William Henry Grant will be conducted from the Bethel Memorial Gardens, Franktown on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 11 AM with Rev. Wilbert Adams officiating. William will be remembered as the brother of Lois Matthews. Relatives and friends may call the John O. Morris Funeral Home, Nassawadox for additional information and/or visit the funeral home website: www.morrisfuneralhome.org
Related Posts
Mrs. Kathryn Layne Smith of Onancock
January 17, 2021
Mr. Ted Markulin
January 2, 2019
Rev. Roger William Bisson
November 1, 2018
Mr. Donald Hugh Thorne of Tangier Island
October 30, 2019
Local Conditions
September 1, 2021, 9:56 am
Mostly cloudy
79°F
79°F
7 mph
real feel: 87°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 85%
wind speed: 7 mph SSW
wind gusts: 16 mph
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 6:33 am
sunset: 7:32 pm
2 hours ago
Two Eastern Shoremen among most influental - Shore Daily NewsBy Linda Cicoira Two Eastern Shore men were chosen by Virginia Business Magazine to be among the 2021 top 500 most powerful and influential leaders in business, government, politics and education, in ...