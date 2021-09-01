Service for Mr. William Henry Grant will be conducted from the Bethel Memorial Gardens, Franktown on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 11 AM with Rev. Wilbert Adams officiating. William will be remembered as the brother of Lois Matthews. Relatives and friends may call the John O. Morris Funeral Home, Nassawadox for additional information and/or visit the funeral home website: www.morrisfuneralhome.org