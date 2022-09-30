By Linda Cicoira

Contests are happening for mayor in both Cape Charles and Eastville in Northampton County town elections. Voters can go to the registrar’s office to vote early for all town seats or wait until Election Day, Nov. 8, to do so at their precincts.

In Cape Charles, Mayor William “Smitty” Dize is not seeking another four-year term. Adam M. Charney and Tim S. McLatchy are vying for the Cape Charles the job. In Eastville, Mayor James C. Sturgis is being challenged by Heather Coburn Marsh.

Cheriton Mayor Jacqueline V. Davis is unopposed in her quest to retain the top post in her town. Nassawadox Mayor Patricia S. Stith is also running without opposition as are Belle Haven Mayor George H. Ludlow Jr. and Exmore Mayor Douglas W. Greer Sr.

Four are running for seats on the Cape Charles Town Council. They are Ellen M. O’Brien, Kenneth R. Butta, Paul E. Grossman, and Tammy Green Holloway.

In Cheriton, the contestants for town council are: B. B. “Barry” Downing Jr., Ivan Pena, Jason Bryan Sparrow, Larry E. LeMond, Norma P. Spencer, and Robert K. “Bo” Lewis Sr.

Running for town council in Eastville are: Anne G. Sayers, Barbara M. Thomas, D. Allen Philpot III, Douglas J. Coburn Jr., Eleanor C. Gordon, and Mary Beth Briggs.

Nassawadox Town Council candidates are Andrea D. Fox, Claude F. Jones, Elizabeth “Liz” P. Freund, John W. Hallett Sr., and Thomas Wilson Rippon Jr.

Candidates for the Exmore Town Council are Bryon P. Heaster, Gordon W. Adkins III, and T. Bradley Doughty.

Those running for Belle Haven Town Council are Douglas R. Wehner, Edwin R. Long, Larry S. Baxter, O. Zach Pase, and Troy A. Brown. Also in Belle Haven, H. Allen Floyd III is on the ballot for town recorder. Belle Haven is the only town that is in both Accomack and Northampton counties.