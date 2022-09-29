A&N Electric Cooperative is preparing for the local effects of Tropical Storm Ian. Since making landfall in Florida as a category 4 hurricane earlier this week, the storm has weakened considerably as it moves up the East Coast.

Despite Ian’s weakening, the Eastern Shore is expected to experience heavy rains this weekend along with some wind and coastal flooding.

Forecasts are projecting that the local area will begin to see the effects from the storm as early as tomorrow. Current forecasts call for sustained winds in the mid-20s for Friday, with gust expected in the 40s.

“We will continue to monitor the storm’s projected path and intensity level as it approaches our region,” said Joe Cataldo, the Cooperative’s Vice President of Operations and Construction. “Our crews and operations team will be prepared to respond to any outages associated with the storm’s severe weather.”

With heavy rain and wind gusts there is a potential for some isolated power outages associated with fallen limbs and trees.

Co-op members can report an outage by using the cooperative’s SmartHub app or by calling 757-787-9750.