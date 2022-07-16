Christmas in July

Treat the whole family to Christmas in July at Grace United Methodist Church in Parksley. Enjoy the beautiful display of Christmas trees and decorated tables, hear Holly Westergren sing your favorite Christmas carols, and browse through the many items for sale by our select group of vendors. Antiques and collectibles, crafts, baked goods, homemade chicken salad. We have it all! Saturday, July 16, from 9 am until 1 pm.

Admission is $5. Children under 12 are free each day.

Come to Christmas in July! There’s something for everyone at Grace!

Eastern Shore Homeschool Fair

Join us for an Eastern Shore wide homeschool fair! Our aim is to connect homeschoolers to each other and provide resources for homeschooling opportunities on the Shore. We will have tables set up with information on how to start homeschooling, curriculum samples and brochures, curriculum for sale, local co-ops and field trip sign ups, community members offering music lessons, and several colleges will be available with recruiting material. We will have games and activities for the kids and snacks for everyone. We will be located at the Barrier Island Center in Machipongo.

Youth Basketball Training

The Accomack County Parks & Recreation Department will be starting a Youth Basketball Training for ages 5-8 & 9-12. Training will begin on Saturday, July 16th at Arcadia High School at 10:00AM. Training will conclude at 2:00PM. Youth coaches will be there for training of children on defense, drills for dribbling and shooting. For further information, contact the office at 787-3900.

Victims of violence Vigil

Sheriff David Doughty, of the Northampton Sheriff’s Department in collaboration with several local pastors and ministers will sponsor a Victims of Violence Vigil, on July 16, 2022, from Noon to 2:00 p.m., at the Cape Charles Town Park.

The focus of the Vigil is to commemorate and honor those who lost their lives resulting from wanton violence. Further, the detrimental effects of violence in our communities, the detrimental effects on families victimized by the loss of loved ones related to violence and the effect violence has on clergy will be highlighted.

The Vigil will commence with a gathering of the attendees in a silent march around the park. Orange ribbons will be attached to poles to commemorate the lives that have been lost to violence. Speakers at the Vigil will include family members that have lost a loved one through violence.

Prayer, poems, and songs will be offered by local pastors and choirs, and the names of individuals who lost their lives to violence will be read aloud, followed by a bell peal. All attendees will be asked to submit the names of loved ones lost to violence as they enter the Park.

All are welcomed to come out, bring a chair and umbrella, to support loved ones, friends and colleagues affected by violence. Refreshments and care packages will be provided for all attendees.

Vision Board Partea

Dream out loud, hold the vision and trust the process. This is the agenda for a Vision Board Partea Saturday July 16 from 1-4 pm at 5494 Bayside Road in Franktown near Hare Valley School. Ladies, bring your vision and your tea cups and let’s create the life you deserve! Guest speakers Shaniqua Bailey and La Tisha Jacob.

Some of the proceeds raised for the vision board party will go to a deserving high school graduate. We are also giving away much needed essentials for college dorm life.

Food, Drink and Vision Board Material will be provided.

Free Concert at Cape Charles central Park

JULY 16 @ 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Summer 2022 in Cape Charles will once again be alive with the sound of music featuring free concerts in Cape Charles’ beautiful Central Park, presented by Citizens For Central Park and the Town of Cape Charles!

This week’s concert will be provided by The Gentlemen and their Lady

The Harbor For The Arts Summer Festival is the largest summer-long concert series on Virginia’s Eastern Shore and showcases a wide variety of musical artists with something for everyone.

.