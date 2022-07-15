Major Tyler Greenley

By Linda Cicoira

Major Tyler Greenley, of the Chincoteague Police Department, recently graduated from the FBI National Academy, according to a statement made on the department’s Facebook page.

“Join us in congratulating Major Greenley for this accomplishment,” the announcement stated.

The 10-week session for U.S. and international law enforcement managers was attended by about 265 officers who were nominated by their agency heads because of demonstrated leadership qualities. Participants were drawn from every U.S. state and territory and from international partner nations.

The program is offered by invitation-only. The students take undergraduate and/or graduate courses at the FBI campus in Quantico, Va.

The professional course of study includes classes in intelligence theory, terrorism and terrorist mindsets, management science, law, behavioral science, law enforcement communication, and forensic science and serves to improve the administration of justice in police departments to raise enforcement standards, knowledge, and cooperation worldwide.

