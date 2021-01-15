Pictured: the County owned Oyster Boat Ramp.

Northampton County will be considering fees for use of the County owned boat ramps by non-County residents. Administrator Charlie Kolakowski discussed the idea during his update at the Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday night.

The ramps effected would be Morley’s Wharf, Willis Wharf and Oyster. The other ramps within the County, Cape Charles, Kiptopeke, Redbank, King’s Creek, Wise Point, and Bayford are not County owned.

While nothing has been set in stone yet, Kolakowski said it needed to be discussed so Accomack County’s recent announcement of their intention to charge fees to out of town boaters wouldn’t create usage problems at Northampton’s locations.

Accomack County’s recent ordinance allowed for an agreement between the two Counties to allow free use of the other County’s ramps for locals, and Kolakowski expects Northampton’s ordinance will cement that agreement.

Updates are to be given at the work session on January 25.

