Tiffany Flores has joined Eastern Shore Public Library as the new Youth Services Librarian. This position is responsible for the children’s and teen collections and programs at the Accomac and Nassawadox libraries. She also coordinates programs, such as the Summer Reading Program, with the ESPL affiliate libraries, Chincoteague Island Library and Cape Charles Memorial Library. Communications with the Library of Virginia’s Youth Services Coordinator is also handled by Ms. Flores.

Ms. Flores received her Masters in Information and Library Science from the iSchool at Syracuse University, which also happens to be where Library Director Cara Burton received her Masters. Ms. Flores received her Bachelors in English online from Ashford University in San Diego, California and Associate in Liberal Arts degree from Northeast Lakeview College in Universal City, Texas. She has most recently worked at Smoot Memorial Library in King George, Virginia. Ms. Flores stood out from other candidates with her friendly personality, creativity, expertise with technology and online learning, and her enthusiasm for literacy.

“Ever since I began looking into being a Librarian,” Flores stated, “I envisioned my job being one where I could inspire kids of all ages to read and learn. I am excited to begin working at Eastern Shore Public Library because I feel like I can finally do what I have always had in my mind.”

Flores has already participated in an outreach event when she distributed children’s books at the recent “Books and Bikes” event co-sponsored with Accomack Parks and Recreation at Sawmill Park. She is currently working on planning the Summer Reading Program which will include the BeanStack virtual reading portal.

Flores is beginning her career during a challenging time for libraries when many programs are virtual and visitors cannot enter the library due to COVID-19 safety precautions. ESPL is distributing “Take-Away Activity Bags” for children, with new themed bags each month. The library’s website, espl.org, has a special section for Youth Services with helpful links and news as well as many youth electronic materials under the “e-Resources” tab.

ESPL will host a virtual “Meet and Greet” with Librarian Tiffany Flores on Friday, January 29, 2021 at noon. This is a great opportunity to not only meet Ms. Flores, but also to give feedback about library programs to assist her in future planning. Click on this link to register for this free Zoom event: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VAa-yRh3TsOKEMd_XWLMOg

For more information about the Meet and Greet, other library programs, curbside pick-up services, free downloadable e-books, and more, call the library at 757-787-3400 or visit espl.org.

