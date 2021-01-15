The Broadwater Academy Vikings basketball program won again Thursday night against the Holly Grove Eagles.

The varsity boys team won in Exmore 90-30 against the Eagles. Bradyn Washington led the Vikings with 21 points, followed by Levin Smith with 18 and Clay Wardius, who was a perfect 7 for 7 from the floor, scored 15 for the Vikings.

The girls won in Westover in a nail biter 27-26. Molly Brown hit two free throws to tie the game late and Leah Smith hit the final free throw to give Broadwater the win. Taylor Leland led the Vikings with 9 points and 5 rebounds, followed by Smith with 7 and Hannah Davis had 5.

