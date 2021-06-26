The Northampton County Department of Social Services will re-open to the public by appointment only effective July 6. To schedule an appointment, please call 757-678-5153.
Related Posts
Northampton’s Comprehensive Plan Submitted to Supervisors
October 10, 2018
Library Steering Committee Selected
June 4, 2018
School systems asking parents to return questionnaires
August 12, 2020
Local Conditions
June 26, 2021, 7:47 am
Mostly cloudy
73°F
73°F
4 mph
real feel: 79°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 96%
wind speed: 4 mph SSE
wind gusts: 9 mph
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 5:43 am
sunset: 8:28 pm
15 hours ago
RockOn! student sounding rocket launches perfectly from Wallops - Shore Daily NewsThe launch of an Improved Orion sounding rocket carrying more than 70 experiments contributed by university students went off perfectly Friday morning at 8:32 AM. After a brief launch delay due to boa...