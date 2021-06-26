Here are some of the cool things happening on the Shore this weekend.

The Accomack Kiwannis Club is hosting the June Bug Bazaar and Car Show. Saturday from 9 am until 1 p.m. at Four Corner Plaza Shopping Center in Onley.

Perdue Farms is having a Job Fair. from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m at Perdue in Accomac. Perdue is offering $20.65 for production positions plus $1500 in incentive pay for full time applicants. Summer jobs are also available.

Feast on the Shore at the Shiloh Baptist Church in Boston. today from 12-5 p.m. $40 for all you can eat. Features crabs, shrimp, fish, chicken, ribs, clams and hush puppies.

The Orchestra of the Eastern Shore will perform at the ESO Arts Center in Belle Haven. The outdoor concert is entitled a Concert of Healing and will begin at 4 pm.

There will be an Under the Sea Painting Party at the Parksley VFD Social Hall Doors open at 6 p.m. tickets are $45 but you get a $5 discount if you bring non perishable food donations for the Food Bank.

The New Beginnings Church will bid farewell to Pastor Okello at it’s regular service today.

A Celebration of Ministry and farewell service for District Supreintendent Alex Joyner well be held at Epworth Methodist Church in Exmore Sunday. The outdoor service will be held rain or shine and will between between 2 and 3 p.m.

