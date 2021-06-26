By Linda Cicoira

More than $4.8 million in federal grants were awarded for community infrastructure needs and equipment across Virginia Friday and include money for facilities in four Eastern Shore locations, according to an announcement made by U.S. senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine.

Onancock will receive a grant of $33,000 and loan of $62,000 to purchase two patrol vehicles for the town.

The Eastern Shore Public Library, in Nassawadox, will receive $24,000 to purchase a security and fire alarm, and office equipment.

Cape Charles will get a $29,000 grant and a loan of $55,800 to purchase remote-read water meters and a new 4-wheel drive pickup truck for the public utilities department.

Eastville will receive two grants – one for $6,000 and another for $50,000 – and a loan of $104,200 to purchase a patrol vehicle, a pickup truck, a dump trailer, and a generator to update the town’s public works department.

“We are glad to see these federal dollars go toward much needed equipment and infrastructure updates across the commonwealth,” the senators were quoted as saying in the announcement. “These vital investments will help ensure our cities and towns have the tools and resources they need to continue to build back better.”

.