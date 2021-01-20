Northampton County Public Schools will remain all virtual through January 29. A robocall from Schools Superintendent Eddie Lawrence went out Monday afternoon to parents informing them of the change, citing increasing COVID-19 metrics in the County.

School breakfast and lunch meals will continue to be available for pickup on Tuesdays and Thursdays, locations and times are the same Lawrence announced last week.

Additional information will be shared as soon as it is available.

Lawrence’s voicemail can be heard here:

