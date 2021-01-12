.
Northampton County Public Schools has delayed its return to its hybrid in person learning schedule to no sooner than Monday, January 25.
In a robocall from the Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Eddie Lawrence attributes the decision to primary and secondary indicators reported by the Virginia Department of Health.
Additional information will be posted in a letter on the Northampton County Schools website sometime Tuesday.
The School lunch program will continue to serve meals on Tuesdays and Thursdays:
|10:00 – 11:00 AM
|11:15 AM – 12:15 PM
|10:00 – 11:30 AM
|Bayview Apartments
|Sea Breeze Apartments
|School Board Office in Machipongo
|William Hughes Apartments
|Cobb Station Trailer Park
|Cheriton Fire Company
|Cape Charles Food Lion
|Family Dollar
|Exmore Food Lion
|Treherneville Church
|Little Italy
|Jamesville Post Office
|Hare Valley School
.