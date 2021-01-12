Listen to Dr. Lawrence’s message

Northampton County Public Schools has delayed its return to its hybrid in person learning schedule to no sooner than Monday, January 25.

In a robocall from the Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Eddie Lawrence attributes the decision to primary and secondary indicators reported by the Virginia Department of Health.

Additional information will be posted in a letter on the Northampton County Schools website sometime Tuesday.

The School lunch program will continue to serve meals on Tuesdays and Thursdays:

10:00 – 11:00 AM 11:15 AM – 12:15 PM 10:00 – 11:30 AM Bayview Apartments Sea Breeze Apartments School Board Office in Machipongo William Hughes Apartments Cobb Station Trailer Park Cheriton Fire Company Cape Charles Food Lion Family Dollar Exmore Food Lion Treherneville Church Little Italy Jamesville Post Office Hare Valley School Food distribution locations and schedule Tuesdays and Thursdays.

