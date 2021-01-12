Listen to Dr. Lawrence’s message

Northampton County Public Schools has delayed its return to its hybrid in person learning schedule to no sooner than Monday, January 25.

In a robocall from the Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Eddie Lawrence attributes the decision to primary and secondary indicators reported by the Virginia Department of Health.

Additional information will be posted in a letter on the Northampton County Schools website sometime Tuesday. 

The School lunch program will continue to serve meals on Tuesdays and Thursdays:

10:00 – 11:00 AM11:15 AM – 12:15 PM10:00 – 11:30 AM
Bayview ApartmentsSea Breeze ApartmentsSchool Board Office in Machipongo
William Hughes ApartmentsCobb Station Trailer Park
Cheriton Fire CompanyCape Charles Food Lion
Family DollarExmore Food Lion
Treherneville ChurchLittle Italy
Jamesville Post OfficeHare Valley School
Food distribution locations and schedule Tuesdays and Thursdays.

