The Northampton School Board will make its final recommendation tonight for a person to fill the vacant Schools Superintendent position.

According to a release from Karen A. Pitt, Executive Assistant to the Superintendent of Schools & Clerk of the School Board, the Northampton County School Board will meet on Thursday, January 26th, at the NCPS Central Office. This meeting will start at 5:30 pm with a closed session to discuss and finalize the School Boards’ recommendation for Superintendent. The regularly scheduled School Board meeting will begin at 6 pm.

The position has been open since December 2 when Superintendent Jaime Cole tendered her resignation effective immediately.

.