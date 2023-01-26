The Nandua Swim Team swept Salisbury School at their meet on Tuesday.
GIRLS
Salisbury School 47
Nandua 102
BOYS
Salisbury School 33
Nandua 95
There were first place finishes for all 6 of the boys and girls team relays.
First place winners in individual events:
Austin Wert 200 Freestyle and 100 backstroke
Camden Lewis 50 Freestyle
Lucas Calvetti 100 butterfly
Morgan Johnson 200 freestyle
Grace Bentley 200 IM and 100 butterfly
Sarah Bentley 50 Freestyle and 100 breaststroke
Meya Charnock 500 freestyle and 100 backstroke