The Nandua Swim Team swept Salisbury School at their meet on Tuesday.

GIRLS

Salisbury School 47

Nandua  102

BOYS

Salisbury School 33

Nandua 95

There were first place finishes for all 6 of the boys and girls team relays.

First place winners in individual events:

Austin Wert 200 Freestyle and 100 backstroke

Camden Lewis 50 Freestyle

Lucas Calvetti 100 butterfly

Morgan Johnson 200 freestyle

Grace Bentley 200 IM and 100 butterfly

Sarah Bentley 50 Freestyle and 100 breaststroke

Meya Charnock 500 freestyle and 100 backstroke