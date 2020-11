The Northampton County Salvation Army Unit will be ringing bells for three weekends in December at Food Lion in Exmore and Cape Charles. Please support the efforts of the Northampton County Salvation Army Unit as they raise funds to support community needs during the Christmas Season and the rest of the year. Those wishing to send a check should send it to:

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY SALVATION ARMY

ATTN: ED STETAR, TREASURER P.O. BOX 1274

EXMORE, VA 23350 PLEASE INDICATE IN MEMO: KETTLE OR ANGEL