Following Governor Northam’s new lockdown measures on gatherings of 25 or more people, the Town of Cape Charles has pulled the plug on the remainder of this year’s holiday events, including Festive Fridays, the Grand Illumination, the Lighted Golf Cart Parade and the Crab Pot Drop.

Cape Charles Town Manager John Hozey sent a letter out Thursday outlining the decision.

According to the letter, the Governor’s latest order exempts churches, schools and businesses, but targets social gatherings as we head into the holiday season.

“Nobody is happy about this, but at the end of the day, public safety must take precedence,” said Hozey. “As we wait for new vaccines to be developed and distributed, we must all remain vigilant.”

