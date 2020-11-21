The Eastern Shore Historical Society’s Holiday Auction gets underway this morning at 9 a.m. Bidders will have the opportunity to bid on dozens of items from dinners at local restaurants, items from local artists, and many other one of a kind unique items. You can check them out on the Eastern Shore Historical Society Facebook page. There will be items to suit any price range.

Stay tuned because auctioneers Hillary Wilson and Amy Savona will take over and it promises to be entertaining along with the opportunity to Christmas Shop and support the good work of the Historical Society.

Click here for a full list of auction items.

