Localities Affected Include Charlotte, Gloucester, Northampton and Patrick Counties

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia Tax is reminding taxpayers that the sales and use tax rate is increasing in four Virginia localities starting Thursday, July 1, 2021.

The sales and use tax rate in Charlotte, Gloucester, Northampton and Patrick counties will go up 1% for a total of 6.3%. This includes the 4.3% state tax, the 1% local option tax and the 1% additional tax for each county. The changes are a result of legislation approved by the Virginia General Assembly during the 2020 session.

This adjusted sales and use tax rate does not apply to food purchased for human consumption, such as groceries, or essential personal hygiene products, as both are taxed at a reduced rate.

Here’s how the sales tax rate breaks down for other parts of Virginia:

For most locations, it’s 3%;

In Hampton Roads (outside of the Historic Triangle region), Central Virginia and Northern Virginia, it’s 6%;

In Halifax and Henry counties, the rate is 6.3%; and

In the Historic Triangle region, the rate is 7%;

For more information on the sales and use taxes in Virginia, visit the Virginia Tax website. If you are a business owner and have questions, contact the Virginia Tax Business Customer Service line at 804.367.8037.

