Congressman Scott Taylor

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP)- A former political consultant for ex-Virginia Congressman Scott Taylor has been indicted on election fraud charges.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Saturday that Robert Catron was indicted by a Virginia Beach grand jury. The indictments were first reported by WAVY-TV. Catron is the fourth person associated with Taylor’s 2018 re-election campaign to be charged.

Three others have reached deals with prosecutors. Catron declined to comment when reached by the newspaper.

The election-fraud scandal erupted after campaign staffers were accused of forging voter signatures to place Shaun Brown on the ballot, an African-American woman who had previously run unsuccessfully against Taylor for the same seat.

Elaine Luria won the race and continues to represent Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District.

