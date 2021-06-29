The Cape Charles Police Department is investigating a reported shooting that occurred Friday evening.

Cape Charles Police Chief Jimmy Pruitt would not discuss the matters of the case, but confirmed Bryan Tyler Charnock, 34 of Cape Charles, was arrested and charged with shooting in a public place, brandishing a firearm, reckless handling of a firearm and malicious shooting. Charnock was taken into custody and was released on secured bond Monday afternoon.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

.