Northampton County reported three additional COVID-19 cases on Friday morning, and one additional hospitalization. All other Eastern Shore metrics were unchanged.

Virginia added 1,071 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with 56 additional probable cases.

78 additional hospitalizations were reported by the VDH. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports 799 current confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations and 451 hospitalizations pending COVID-19 test results statewide.

Virginia also added 13 additional COVID-19 deaths.

