The Eastern Shore Yacht and Country Club, Melfa, is holding a swim camp for youth ages 5 to 12, Monday, Aug. 3 to Friday Aug. 7 from 9 a.m. to noon. Campers will be grouped by swimming ability for a fun-filled week of stroke development, pool games and free swim. A swim competition will be held on Friday.

The camp will be led by Mackenzie Lucy, certified swim instructor.

The cost is $125 for full and social members and $150 for associate or non-members.

Go to https://www.esycc.com/ eventscalendar/swim-camp to register.

