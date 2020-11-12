Pictured:Ralph Orzo receives his resolution from Chairman Oliver Bennett.

Northampton County staff commended voter officials and poll workers for their work before, during and after the Nov. 3 election.

“The county did itself proud,” said County Administrator Charles Kolakowski during Tuesday night’s meeting of the Northampton Board of Supervisors.

With the COVID-19 pandemic and a huge absentee ballot count, Kolakowski said Registrar’s Office staff and poll workers worked “under very difficult circumstances” and there were no “problems or apparent problems.”

He credited General Registrar Terry Flynn for leading the effort. Flynn, in turn, thanked the county and those who helped with the election.

“Everybody pitched in,” he said.

The county also presented a resolution of respect to Ralph Orzo, an outgoing member of the Northampton Electoral Board.

“Mr. Orzo has dedicated himself to the citizens of Northampton County over the past eight years and has unselfishly given of himself, his time, and his abilities,” the resolution read.

“I couldn’t have done any of this without the people I work with,” Orzo said. “It was a pleasure for me to serve.”

